Miles Morales rides the line between hero sacrifice and regular life in new ‘‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer

“With great power comes great responsibility” has been a consistent moniker in the Spider-Man universe. Many iterations of the web crawler have found it hard to balance saving the universe and having a personal life. When we first see Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) in the second Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, this balance is exactly what he’s struggling with. He’s late to parties, and his school guidance counselor tells his parents that Miles has been lying to them.

It’s all compounded by Stacy/Spider Gwen’s (Hailee Steinfeld) reveal that there is a place where all the best Spider-people from different galaxies gather. Miles’ philosophy is at odds with Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Issac), who predicates that sacrifice is the only way.

There we have what seems to be the central conflict of the sequel. In Into the Spider-Verse, Miles fought to become the hero he was meant to be. For this sequel, it looks like he’ll find out it might be impossible to have it all.

The film is Co-directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It is also co-written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, along with Dave Callaham. This story has two parts – Part 1 is Across the Spider-Verse, released on June 2. Then, Part 2, Beyond the Spider-Verse, will be released on March 29, 2024. Watch the full trailer below.