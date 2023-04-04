NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday’s NBA slate brings more postseason scenarios to look at, with the Eastern Conference play-in tournament being the primary focus of the day. The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are playing each other, so there’s certain to be some type of resolution in that portion of the playoff picture.

The Hawks will be locked into a play-in game if they lose, or if the Nets win or the Raptors lose. The Bulls will be locked into a play-in game if they win or if the Orlando Magic lose. The Magic are the only team still in contention for a play-in spot. There’s a real chance the East field gets determined tonight.

The Miami Heat still have a shot at the No. 6 seed but it’s tough. The Heat will be locked into a play-in spot with a loss and a Brooklyn win. The Nets have done well of late to try to hold onto the No. 6 spot.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets can clinch the top overall seed in the conference with a win or a loss from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Phoenix Suns can clinch a playoff spot tonight if they win or the Golden State Warriors lose.