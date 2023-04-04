How much is food at the 2023 Masters? The answer is cheap

One of the many traditions like no other at the Masters tournament at Augusta National is the food menu. Every year thousands of golf fans flock to Georgia to watch the best in the world compete on one of the toughest courses. All the rooting and walking builds up an appetite and there may not be a better sporting event to eat at in the entire world. At least not from a budget perspective. Below is a look at the menu of food and beverages for the 2023 Masters via Front Office Sports:

The 2023 Masters concessions prices are here.



For $66, you could buy one of every item. pic.twitter.com/ga8A8LAphg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 4, 2023

If we’re mapping out the perfect meal for the day at Augusta, the coffee, chicken biscuit and some fresh mixed fruit makes the most sense to start with for breakfast. That’ll run you $6.

Do we double up on sandwiches for lunch? That seems aggressive but we’re going to want to have a lot of food to absorb all that alco — I mean, walking. The South is known for its pimento cheese and it’s a staple at the Masters. If that isn’t enough, maybe mixing in some chips or peanuts along with a tasty beverage. Personally, we’d go with a domestic beer for $5 (which is an absolute steal). If not, water will do. So lunch will run us between $7-10.

If you’re looking for some dessert, the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich sounds delectable for $2.50 and you can never go wrong with a cookie at $1.50. Overall you’re barely breaking $20 for the entire day (unless you’re drinking a lot).