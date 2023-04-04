Johnny Cueto left his Miami Marlins debut against the Minnesota Twins after just 30 pitches due to arm discomfort, and sure enough, the veteran right-hander has now found himself on the 15-day injured list, per Craig Mish.

Cueto signed a one-year deal with the Marlins over the winter after a surprisingly successful 2022 season with the White Sox in which he pitched to a 3.35 ERA over 158 1/3 innings. Miami hoped that the 37-year-old would help guide a staff full of promising young arms like Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Edward Cabrera behind ace Sandy Alcantara.

Johnny Cueto injury update

The team placed Cueto on the IL with what’s being termed right biceps tightness. It’s unclear how long the Marlins expect him to be out, but with arm injuries it’s never safe to assume the minimum stay.

Miami does have an intriguing replacement should Cueto be out for an extended period, though. Lefty Braxton Garrett flashed in 2022, striking out 90 over 88 innings while posting a 3.58 ERA, and he boasts an elite changeup that suggests the 25-year-old has even more untapped potential. He narrowly lost out on a rotation spot in Spring Training, but Cueto’s injury would appear to clear a path to consistent innings. Braxton could potentially get a tough Mets lineup in his first start, but he’s someone worth keeping an eye on — and worth an add in deeper and NL-only fantasy leagues.