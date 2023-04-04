Tyler Wahl to return to Wisconsin for 2023-24 season

Tyler Wahl announced on Tuesday that he intends to return to Wisconsin to play for the Badgers as a fifth-year senior. After playing during the 2020-21 season, Wahl received an extra year of eligibility due to the effects of COVID on the season.

During the 2022-23 season, Wahl average 11.3 points per game and a career-high 6.3 rebounds per game. The forward suffered an ankle injury this year that kept him on the bench for three games.

The Badgers fell in the first round of the Big Ten tournament to Ohio State after spending much of the later part of the season on the bubble. They did not make the NCAA Tournament, but reached the semifinals of the NIT before falling to North Texas.