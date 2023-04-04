When will Joey Bart return to Giants lineup this season?

The San Francisco Giants have added catcher Joey Bart to the 10-day IL. He was scratched from the lineup ahead of the team’s second game. There was optimism it was just soreness, but he was officially added to the IL on Sunday, April 2, retroactive to March 31. While Bart has been sidelined, Roberto Perez has served as the primary catcher.

Joey Bart injury update

Bart was diagnosed with a mid-back strain, so his return is largely dependent on personal feel. It likely won’t take long for Bart to get back up to game speed, but there is a high chance to re-aggravate the injury if he returns too soon. The 26-year-old played in 97 games last season. He hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 25 RBI. Bart struggled to adjust to pitching and struck out 112 times. When he is healthy, however, Bart should resume being the starting catcher for the Giants or, at worst, being in a matchup platoon with Perez.