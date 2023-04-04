 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jamal Murray questionable to return to Tuesday’s game vs. Rockets with thumb injury

The Nuggets PG might be held out with the team on a back-to-back set.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets holds the ball during a pause int he action in the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena on April 2, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is officially questionable to return to Tuesday’s contest against the Houston Rockets due to a thumb injury. Murray entered the day with the injury and was listed as probable for the game, but clearly something got aggravated in the contest.

Murray had two points and four assists in just nine minutes of action before leaving the game. With the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back set and one win away from clinching the top seed in the West, the team might opt to be cautious with Murray. After all, the point guard is the key for this team making a deep run.

If Murray does not return, look for Reggie Jackson and Bruce Brown to the primary point guards for this team. Nikola Jokic has a high usage rate as well, as he’s often the lead playmaker in this offense. We’ll see how the Nuggets play this in a game they should win against a bad Rockets team.

