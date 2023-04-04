Jamal Murray questionable to return to Tuesday’s game vs. Rockets with thumb injury

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is officially questionable to return to Tuesday’s contest against the Houston Rockets due to a thumb injury. Murray entered the day with the injury and was listed as probable for the game, but clearly something got aggravated in the contest.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray with a sprained right thumb. He is questionable to return. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) April 5, 2023

Murray had two points and four assists in just nine minutes of action before leaving the game. With the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back set and one win away from clinching the top seed in the West, the team might opt to be cautious with Murray. After all, the point guard is the key for this team making a deep run.

If Murray does not return, look for Reggie Jackson and Bruce Brown to the primary point guards for this team. Nikola Jokic has a high usage rate as well, as he’s often the lead playmaker in this offense. We’ll see how the Nuggets play this in a game they should win against a bad Rockets team.