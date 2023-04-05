NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, April 5

We have eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, but injury report uncertainty makes finding value plays a challenge. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Robert Williams, Boston Celtics, $4,700

Williams didn’t play in Tuesday’s game, so he’s relatively fresh compared to the rest of the players in this contest. Al Horford has also been ruled out, which means more opportunities for Williams in the frontcourt. The big man is unlikely to score a ton of points but he will snag plenty of rebounds and even get some blocks to deliver strong fantasy value. He’s topped 22 DKFP in three of the last four games.

Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers, $4,400

The Pacers are likely going to sit Myles Turner again, which means Jackson should get the start. He had a rough outing in a tough matchup against the Cavaliers last time out but did manage 21+ DKFP in four of the five games prior to that one. The Knicks rank 25th in fantasy point allowed to opposing centers, so this is a right game for Jackson to get back on track.

Jordan Goodwin, Washington Wizards, $4,700

Goodwin has been taking on a bigger role since the Wizards started tanking, and that’s benefitted him in DFS. He’s hit 30+ DKFP in each of the last two games, and usually delivers this type of production when he gets extended minutes. The Hawks a bad defensive team, ranking dead last in fantasy points given up to opposing guards. Even on the second night of a back-to-back, Goodwin offers great value at this price.