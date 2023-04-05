Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, April 5

There are eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, but 12 of the 16 teams in action are on the second night of a back-to-back set. With the injury reports still up in the air, it’s hard to know exactly which players will be suiting up and that makes player props harder to lock in. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic over 32.5 points vs. Kings (-110)

Doncic dismissed reports of him being shut down, adamant that he would play until the team was eliminated from contention. The Mavericks guard, now fired up, gets to play a Kings team on the second night of a back-to-back set. Sacramento has been bad defensively this season even with some rest, and this should be a high-scoring contest where Doncic goes for a big number. He’s gone over this mark three times in the last six games.

Jaden Ivey over 6.5 assists vs. Nets (+115)

The Pistons guard has played heavy minutes with the team tanking, and has gone over this line in five of the last six games. The Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back and should coast in this contest but Ivey should keep up his strong play of late to close out his rookie season well.

Kawhi Leonard over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (+110)

Leonard has been shooting the triple more of late, averaging 5.5 attempts per game in his last 11. He’s connecting on 43.3% of his shots, which is an excellent clip. Leonard, who gets to face a Lakers team set to rest several key players on the second night of a back-to-back, has gone over this mark six times in 11 games with three unders coming at two triples. Look for him to hit the over Wednesday night in a rivalry game.