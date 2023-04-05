Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors (40-39) will meet the Boston Celtics (54-25) Wednesday evening with both teams set to participate in the postseason. The Raptors have clinched a play-in spot and will now be hoping to improve their position in that bracket, while the Celtics are hoping to hold onto the No. 2 seed. This is the second night of a back-to-back set for both teams. Boston has won both previous meetings this season.

OG Anunoby and Will Barton are dealing with injuries but played Tuesday for Toronto, while Gary Trent Jr. sat out. The status of those players will be the focus for the Raptors tonight. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are uncertain with the big man likely to sit. Robert Williams is likely to be in. We’ll see if Boston decides to rest Jayson Tatum or Malcolm Brogdon in this one.

The Celtics are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 224.5. Boston is -190 on the moneyline, while Toronto is +160.

Raptors vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -4

Boston is coming off a tough loss to the 76ers, while the Raptors coasted to a win over the Hornets. The Celtics should come out hard in this one, and I’d expect most of the guys outside of Horford and Brown to suit up. Boston is 8-4 ATS this season on no rest, while Toronto is 6-4-1 ATS in the same category. The injury report will ultimately determine how bettors should approach this game but the Celtics should be able to take care of business at home tonight.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

The Raptors are 16th in points per game over the last five, while the Celtics sit in fourth. Toronto has gone under the total in four of the last six, while Boston has hit the over in three of the last four. The updated injury report likely won’t move this line much unless everyone is ruled out, so we’ll take the over here. In the two previous meetings this season, the over is 1-1 on this line.