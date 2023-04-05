Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Chicago Bulls (38-41) face the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back set for both squads. The Bulls are coming in off a loss to the Hawks, while the Bucks enter after defeating the Wizards. Both teams will participate in the postseason, with Chicago locking up a play-in spot and Milwaukee closing in on the No. 1 seed in the conference.

We’ll see if the Bulls rest anyone on the second night of a back-to-back. Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen are out for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton should be in after sitting Tuesday’s game. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status is unclear at this time.

The Bucks are 6.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 230. Milwaukee is -255 on the moneyline while Chicago is +215.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -6.5

The Bulls have won two out of three meetings between the teams this season, but the Bucks got the most recent win by 12 points. Despite losing by 41 to the Celtics, Milwaukee has been beating up on teams recently. The Bucks have won six of their last eight, with every victory covering this line. Milwaukee is 9-2-1 ATS with no rest and 22-15-2 ATS as a home favorite. The Bulls are 6-7-1 ATS with no rest and 14-11-1 ATS as road underdog. Take the Bucks to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 230

The Bulls have gone over their totals in six of the last seven games, but those lines all came in under this one. The Bucks are the top scoring team in the league over the last five games, while Chicago is just below the league average in the same timespan. With both teams coming in after games Tuesday, the under looks to be the better play at the moment on this total. The updated injury report could lead to some adjustments on this pick.