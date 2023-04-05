Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) Wednesday with both teams having just three games left in the regular season. Memphis is coming off a 119-109 win over the Blazers while the Pelicans fell to the Kings with a 121-103 score last night. Tonight’s contest is set for 8 p.m. ET from Smoothie King Center.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back and have some decisions to make with some key players. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane could all sit due to injury management, while Dillon Brooks (hip) could be sidelined as well. On the Pels side, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas could all be left on the bench for rest as well. Given the playoff implications, it wouldn’t be surprising to see all or most of those guys on the floor tonight.

The Pels are 5.5-point favorites at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They sit at -205 on the moneyline while the Grizzlies come in at +175. The point total is set at 229.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +5.5

The Grizzlies are in second place, sitting two games behind the Nuggets while they still try to chase down that No. 1 seed in the final week of the regular season. The Pelicans are in eighth, just one game behind both the No. 7 Lakers and No. 6 Clippers as they’ll still hope to have a shot to skip the play-in tournament altogether.

The situation is more urgent for the Pelicans as not only would they love to climb out of the play-in bracket, but at the very least will hope to hold on to a No. 7 or No. 8 seed so they can have a shot at playing just one play-in game.

Regardless, the Grizzlies have been on a tear lately, winning nine of their last 11 outings as they’ve consistently been one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They have covered the spread in five of their last six against the Pelicans and have won two of the three meetings between the teams so far. It looks like it’s going to be a tight one especially if all key players see the floor for both teams, so I’m backing the Grizzlies to cover regardless of who wins.

Over/Under: Under 229

Both teams have finished under the total in the majority of their recent games, with the over at 2-3 for the Grizzlies in their last five, and the Pelicans at 1-4 in that same stretch. Take the under in this one.