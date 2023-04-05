Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (41-38) will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers (41-38) in a rivalry game Wednesday with massive playoff implications. The Clippers sit in sixth place since they hold the tiebreaker over their rivals, while the Lakers are currently in the play-in picture and will look to jump ahead of the Clippers with a win tonight. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers have several players to keep an eye on, as Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), D’Angelo Russell (foot), and Austin Reaves (shoulder) could potentially be sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back for injury management. The Clippers have both Eric Gordon (hip) and Marcus Morris (back) listed as questionable.

The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -155 on the moneyline. The Lakers are +135 while the point total is set at 232.

Lakers vs. Clippers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3.5

The Lakers haven’t had much success against the Clippers in recent years, losing their last 10 games against their rivals and going just 1-9 ATS in that stretch. As we all know, historical results can go right out the window in a game as big as this one that could see the Lakers jump into the playoff picture and the Clippers drop to a play-in spot right at the end of the season.

The Lakers have been in fantastic form lately though, winning their last four games and going 7-1 through their last eight. They’re in notably better form than the Clippers, who have gone 4-4 in their last eight and have lost their last two outings. The Clips have struggled a bit more without Paul George, who’s been sidelined since March 21 with a knee injury.

Given recent form and the Clippers’ injury woes, take the Lakers to win and cover tonight, bringing their 10-game losing streak against their rivals to an end.

Over/Under: Over 232

Both teams have gone over the total in the majority of games through this last stretch, with the Lakers hitting the over in their last six consecutive outings. The Clippers have done it in five of their last six games, and given the magnitude of tonight’s game, expect this one to finish over the total as well.