Odds to win Masters for Jon Rahm, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Jon Rahm is among the favorites to bring home the green jacket for the first time in his career. Rahm got off to a hot start to the 2022-23 season with victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and WM Phoenix Open.
Rahm will play in The Masters for the seventh time in his career with four top-10 finishes heading into this week’s tournament.
Below is a look Rahm’s odds with a number of betting opportunities at The Masters.
Odds for Jon Rahm at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook
To win: +900
Top 5: +210
Top 10: -105
Props available
Top 20: -250
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm Top 20: +140
Scheffler/McIlroy/Rahm vs. the Field: +190
Top European: +200
Top 10 Finish Round 1: +200
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth to Win: +250
Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm to Win: +300
Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm to Win: +330
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson Top 20: +380
Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith Top 20: +380
Top 5 Finish Round 1: +400
Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns Top 20: +425
Jon Rahm or Patrick Cantlay to Win: +500
Jon Rahm or Jordan Spieth to Win: +500
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods to Win: +500
Player to be in Final Group in Round 4: +400
Jon Rahm or Cameron Smith to Win: +550
Tiger Woods or Jon Rahm to Win: +700
Bogey Free Round 1: +1100
Bogey Free Round 2: +1100
To win by 2 or More Shots: +1400
End of Round 1 Leader: +1800
To win by 3 or More Shots: +2000
To win by 4 or More Shots: +2800
Lead After Round 1 & Win: +4000
To make Tournament Hole in One: +5000
To win Wire to Wire: +6500