Odds to win Masters for Jon Rahm, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Jon Rahm is among the favorites to bring home the green jacket for the first time in his career. Rahm got off to a hot start to the 2022-23 season with victories in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and WM Phoenix Open.

Rahm will play in The Masters for the seventh time in his career with four top-10 finishes heading into this week’s tournament.

Below is a look Rahm’s odds with a number of betting opportunities at The Masters.

Odds for Jon Rahm at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook

To win: +900

Top 5: +210

Top 10: -105

Props available

Top 20: -250

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm Top 20: +140

Scheffler/McIlroy/Rahm vs. the Field: +190

Top European: +200

Top 10 Finish Round 1: +200

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth to Win: +250

Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm to Win: +300

Rory McIlroy or Jon Rahm to Win: +330

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson Top 20: +380

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith Top 20: +380

Top 5 Finish Round 1: +400

Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns Top 20: +425

Jon Rahm or Patrick Cantlay to Win: +500

Jon Rahm or Jordan Spieth to Win: +500

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods to Win: +500

Player to be in Final Group in Round 4: +400

Jon Rahm or Cameron Smith to Win: +550

Tiger Woods or Jon Rahm to Win: +700

Bogey Free Round 1: +1100

Bogey Free Round 2: +1100

To win by 2 or More Shots: +1400

End of Round 1 Leader: +1800

To win by 3 or More Shots: +2000

To win by 4 or More Shots: +2800

Lead After Round 1 & Win: +4000

To make Tournament Hole in One: +5000

To win Wire to Wire: +6500