Odds to win Masters for Scottie Scheffler, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Scottie Scheffler is the reigning Masters winner, and is looking to become the first golfer to repeat in back-to-back years since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2001 and 2002. Scheffler finished tied for 18th place in 2021 and 19th place in 2020. He won in 2022 with a final score of -10 over Rory McIlroy — a score that could have been more had he not four-putted the final hole to double bogey.

This season, Scheffler has been switching back and forth with Jon Rahm for the top spot in the OWGR rankings. He tied for second at the TOUR Championship and third at the BMW Championship to wrap up last season, and has notched 10 top-15 finishes in events since then, including two wins — at the PLAYERS Championship and the Waste Management Open.

Odds for Scottie Scheffler at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook

To win: +700

Top 5: +165

Top 10: -105

Props available

Scottie Scheffler to win by 2 or More Shots: +1100

Scottie Scheffler to win by 3 or More Shots: +1600

Scottie Scheffler to win by 4 or More Shots: +2000

Win wire-to-wire: +5500

Lead after Round 1 and win: +2800

To be in the final group in Round 4: +400

There are also more props available for all players at DraftKings Sportsbook.