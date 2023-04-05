Odds to win Masters for Justin Thomas, Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Justin Thomas has won two PGA Championships and has performed very well at Augusta, but the 29-year-old has yet to get a Masters win on his resume. However, he does have four top-20 finishes at the Masters, including fourth place in 2020 and 8th in 2022.

Thomas has had a solid start to the 2023 season after finishing 5th at the TOUR Championship last year. He has made every cut, grabbed a fourth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and most recently tied for 10th at the Valspar Championship.

Here are his odds for the 2023 Masters.

Odds for Justin Thomas at 2023 Masters from DraftKings Sportsbook

To win: +2000

Top 5: +450

Top 10: +200

Props available

Win wire-to-wire: +20000

Lead after Round 1 and win: +10000

To be in final group in Round 4: +1100

Scottie Scheffler Top 5, Justin Thomas Top 10, Collin Morikawa Top 20: +1400

Jon Rahm Top 5, Justin Thomas Top 10, Cameron Smith Top 20: +1600

There are also more props available for all players at DraftKings Sportsbook.