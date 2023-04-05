NASCAR schedule for Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR will be racing on dirt for its next races. The Cup Series will run the Food City Dirt Race with the Truck Series completing the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt. The Xfinity Series is off this week. The action gets started on Friday, April 7 with practice sessions, continues with qualifying and the truck race on Saturday and finishes with the cup series race on Easter Sunday.

The Cup Series will host two practices on Friday. The first will be at 6:35 p.m. ET with the second at 8:32 p.m. ET, both on FS1. There will be four qualifying races on Saturday. All four will air on FS2 and will occur every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m. ET. The race Sunday will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Fox. Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Christopher Bell (+650), William Byron (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000) and Chase Briscoe (+1000).

The two Truck Series practices will be held at 5:35 p.m. ET and 8:02 p.m. ET on Friday, airing on FS1. The four qualifying races will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS2 and run every 15 minutes. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and air on FS1 after the Cup Series completes its practice sessions. Logano is pulling double duty and is tied with Ben Rhodes with the best odds of winning the truck race. They are followed by Byron (+700), Briscoe (+800) and Zane Smith (+900).

All times below are ET.

Friday, April 7

1:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

3:00 p.m. — Truck garage hours

5:35 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

6:35 p.m. — Cup practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

8:02 p.m. — Truck final practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

8:32 p.m. — Cup final practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Saturday, April 8

10:30 a.m. — Cup garage hours

11 a.m. — Truck garage hours

4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying race No. 1 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

4:45 p.m. — Truck qualifying race No. 2 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying race No. 3 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

5:15 p.m. — Truck qualifying race No. 4 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

6:00 p.m. — Cup qualifying race No. 1 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying race No. 1 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying race No. 1 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

6:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying race No. 1 — FS2, foxsports.com/live

8:00 p.m. — Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, April 9

3:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

7:00 p.m. — Food City Dirt Race — Fox, foxsports.com/live