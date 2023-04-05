Carlos Sanchez vs. Alexander Duran: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

ProBox TV is back with another Wednesday card topped by a welterweight bout between Carlos Sanchez and Alexander Duran. Neither fighter is a major contender, but this could be a fun bout atop an interesting card of lighter fighters.

How to watch Carlos Sanchez vs. Alexander Duran

The ProBox Wednesday card will air on April 5 starting at 9 p.m. ET. There are three fights currently listed on the televised broadcast, so Sanchez-Duran is likely to get started late in the 10 p.m. hour or early in the 11 p.m. hour.

The fight will air exclusively on a live stream at ProBox TV. You need to sign up for a subscription plan, but the service is free until May 1.

Fighter history

Sanchez enters the fight with a 23-1 record with 19 KOs. His last fight saw him knock out Elvis Torres in the seventh round last November. Prior to that he suffered his first career loss, getting knocked out by Pedro Campa in the third round.

Duran is 21-0 and has seven KOs. He hasn’t fought since last April, when he won a unanimous decision over Edwin Bennett. Prior to that he stopped Barnie Arguelles in the first round.

Fighter odds

There are no odds for this card at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Carlos Sanchez vs. Alexander Duran