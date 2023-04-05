Odds to win Frozen Four in 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament resumes this weekend with the Frozen Four taking place in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena. The four remaining teams have had plenty of time off between regionals and the Frozen Four. It’s been mostly chalk in the tournament with three of the top seeded teams remaining: Minnesota, Michigan and Quinnipiac. Joining that group is Boston University. Here we’ll go over the odds to win the Frozen Four this season.

2023 Frozen Four odds

Minnesota +150

Michigan +250

Boston University +390

Quinnipiac +390

Minnesota and Michigan have been the two best teams all season and are loaded with NHL talent. The books believe the best bet is for them to meet in the final, which they did during the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan was able to take down the Gophers in that matchup before the start of the NCAA Tournament. There wasn’t much competitive hockey in the regionals and both BU and Quinnipiac have experience and talent.

The Terriers are led by defenseman Lane Hutson, who helped BU take first place in Hockey East this season. Hutson was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens and figures to have a shot to make the jump to the NHL in 2023-24. Quinnipiac’s goalie Yaniv Perets is seasoned and has been in the NCAA Tournament before.

This is the second straight season that Minnesota and Michigan are both in the Frozen Four. Last year, Denver and Minnesota State accompanied them in the tournament, which took place in Boston. A team from the state of Minnesota has been represented in the Frozen Four in each of the past five seasons.