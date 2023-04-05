Masters Tournament 2023: Start time, TV Channel, live stream info and more for Par 3 Contest

As one of the most cherished traditions of the The Masters, the week’s action will commence on Wednesday, April 5, with the annual Par 3 Contest from Augusta, Georgia. Providing a much more relaxing, family atmosphere compared to the tournament competition over the weekend, The Masters Par 3 Contest gives players (and fans, alike) a chance loosen up around loved ones. After all, who doesn’t smile at seeing the children dress in the iconic Augusta National caddy jumpsuits?

For all the information on how to tune-in to the 2023 Masters Par 3 contest, see below ...

How to watch Par 3 Contest

Date: Wednesday, April 5

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN (Beginning at 3-5 p.m. ET)

Live stream link: ESPN+ (Noon-3 p.m. ET), Masters.com (Beginning at 2 p.m. ET)

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy show as favorites, both reflecting at +700 odds to win The Masters 2023. For Tiger Woods, who is always a player to watch at Augusta, he is currently yielding a +8000 payout to be the outright tournament winner.