How to watch the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest via live online stream

Every sport has a pinnacle event. Fans of soccer anxiously await the World Cup to swing around every four years, while gridiron football lovers always make plans and take time off work near the Super Bowl. For golfers in America, that pinnacle event is undoubtedly The Masters.

Played at the legendary Augusta National Golf Club since 1934, the magic surrounding the course is truly otherworldly. To commence the event (and to start competition on a lighter foot), the tournament week has been kicked-off by Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest since 1960. With many of the players’ children, family and friends on hand to enjoy this day, seeing the kids suit up in the iconic Augusta National caddy jumpsuit for the Par 3 exhibition has become as much apart of The Masters as the course, itself.

But how can you tune-in to the 2023 Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 5?

The live stream option for The Masters Par 3 Contest is through ESPN+, and will have full coverage of all nine holes of the legendary course on the northeast corner of the property at Augusta National.

With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Par 3 Contest

Live stream

ESPN+: Noon to 3:00 p.m. ET

Masters.com: Noon to 5:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

3:00 to 5:00 p.m. ET: General coverage

ESPN2

10:00 p.m. ET: Encore presentation

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler (2022 winner) and Rory McIlroy show as favorites, both reflecting at 7/1 odds to win The Masters 2023. For Tiger Woods, who is always a player to watch at Augusta, he is currently yielding a 70/1 payout to bring home another green jacket.

For reference, no contestant has won the annual Par 3 Contest while going on to win The Masters outright in that same year.