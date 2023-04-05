Breaking down the weather forecast for the Par 3 Contest at the 2023 Masters

As the calendar annually turns from March to April, we as sports bettors transfer our excitement surrounding March Madness to MLB’s Opening Day. However, in the midst of this transition from basketball to baseball, we are always blessed with one of the pinnacle sporting events of the year: The Masters.

Played at Augusta National Golf Club during the first or second week of every April since 1934 (missing some renditions for WWII), The Masters is perhaps the most anticipated event on the links. As it is, The Masters is the only golf Major to be be held at the same course, annually. For the 2022 edition, Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious with a score of 10-under, but who has the edge this time around?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler and Rory McIlroy show as favorites, both reflecting at 7/1 odds to win The Masters 2023. For Tiger Woods, who is always a player to watch at Augusta, he is currently yielding a 70/1 payout to bring home his sixth green jacket.

With the Masters’ festivities beginning on April 5, below is a look at the weather report for Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. It should be a decent day, but we will see more rain in the days that follow.

Wednesday, April 5

High 86°, Low 62°: An exhibition, the annual Par 3 Contest (that obviously does not count toward the overall weekend score) may see the best, driest weather of the week. Though it will be warm and partly cloudy, there is a less than 10 percent chance of seeing rain. In the wind department, expect SSE gusts from five to 10 mph.