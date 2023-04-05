How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on April 5

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from UBS Arena in the Long Island town of Elmont, NY.

We’re still a ways away from the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in late May, but tonight’s episode of Dynamite will be action packed with four titles on the line tonight. We’ll also hear from the champ on his home turf.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, April 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF is back in his home of Long Island, NY, tonight and has declared this “MJF Day.” Last week, the champ ran down “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry on the microphone before the two came to blows. We’ll see if Perry, Darby Allin, or Sammy Guevara crash this homecoming celebration for the champ like they did for his Re-Bar Mitzvah a few weeks back.

Bryan Danielson made his return last week to rejoin his Blackpool Combat Club teammates. Following Kenny Omega’s match with Jeff Cobb, the BCC surrounded him on the ring apron. Danielson came down to shoo them away and it seemed that he would side with Omega at first. With Omega’s back turn, Danielson would hit him in the back of the head with a running knee and place him in the LaBell Lock. We’ll see what comes next in this ongoing war between the BCC and the Elite now that a new major player has been added.

After nine months on the shelf, Adam Cole made his official in-ring return last week and defeated Daniel Garcia in the main event. After the match, Chris Jericho came down to help Garcia to the back and glared at Cole as the show went off the air. It appears that we’re heading towards Cole vs. Jericho at Double or Nothing and we should see how that feud progresses tonight.

As mentioned before, four titles will be on the line for tonight’s episode. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her title against Riho and it will be interesting considering that both have been fighting the Outcasts over the past several weeks. FTW Champion Hook will defend against Ethan Page while House of Black will put their AEW World Trios Championship belts on the line against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. We’ll also get the Gunns defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR, a match where FTR has vowed to leave AEW if they lose.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll get a special announcement from AEW president Tony Khan.