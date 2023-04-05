Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, April 5

The MLB schedule for Wednesday, April 5 is front-loaded. With many teams likely traveling to the site of their upcoming weekend series, Wednesday’s baseball action is getting started early across the league. This affects the main DFS slate of the day, which will cover nine games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. With limited time to make some moves, here are our picks for the best team stacks on Wednesday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 5th

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,300)

Austin Riley ($5,300)

Matt Olson ($5,000)

Travis d’Arnaud ($4,000)

The Braves have been hitting the ball well to begin the year and have already taken the win in this three-game series. Atlanta has benefitted from the long ball as Austin Riley has homered in back-to-back games. Olson is the worrisome player here as he is coming off an 0-5 day with four strikeouts, but looks to bounce back against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas.

The Cardinals are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Braves are the +110 underdog, and the run total is set at nine.

Oneil Cruz ($5,600)

Bryan Reynolds ($5,200)

Ke’Bryan Hayes ($4,400)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,200)

It isn’t often that I put my faith in the Pirates lineup, but they have been swinging a hot bat as of late. They have already taken the first two games of the series 7-6 and 4-1, and look to pull off an early-season sweep on Wednesday. Reynolds has been mashing the ball, and all four of the hitters have a plus matchup against veteran Corey Kluber who struggled in his first start of the season.

The Red Sox are -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +125 underdog, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Randy Arozarena ($5,200)

Wander Franco ($4,800)

Yandy Diaz ($4,100)

Isaac Paredes ($3,400)

The Rays are the lone undefeated team in the major leagues. They have a +26 run differential and are lighting up box scores from all parts of their lineup. On Wednesday, they take on southpaw Patrick Corbin, who has struggled of late. These four players, especially Arozarena and Diaz, have a lot of upside in this matchup and are relatively cost-efficient.

The Rays are heavy -260 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are +220 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.