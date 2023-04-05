Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Mariners on Wednesday, April 5th

The Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners will wrap up their three-game divisional series on Wednesday, April 5. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get his second start of the season for the Angels, while the Mariners counter with Chris Flexen (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Los Angeles is the -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is the +145 underdog, and the run total is set at seven. After this game, the Angels have an off day and then will welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to town for a three-game series starting Friday. The Mariners will begin a six-game road trip on Friday starting with the Cleveland Guardians.

Angels-Mariners picks: Wednesday, April 5th

Injury report

Angels

Out: 3B Anthony Rendon (suspension), 1B Jared Walsh (head), C Max Stassi (hip), SP Griffin Canning (groin strain), SP Chris Rodriguez (torn shoulder capsule), RP Jose Marte (elbow)

Mariners

Out: SP Robbie Ray (flexor), OF Taylor Trammell (hand), and OF Dylan Moore (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Shohei Ohtani vs. Chris Flexen

Ohtani was the Opening Day starter for the Angels. He pitched six shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two hits and striking out 10. Ohtani is typically lights-out for Los Angeles when he is on the mound, and he just needs some run support early.

Flexen is hoping for a longer outing than his first time out. He threw 66 pitches against the Cleveland Guardians and only lasted four innings. Flexen allowed an earned run on four hits and three walks and only struck out one.

Over/Under pick

We know Ohtani has as good a shot as anyone at limiting opposing hitters. Even though it was against the Athletics, he still only allowed only two hits in his first outing of the season. Flexen pitched well in his first start and will face a Los Angeles lineup without Rendon serving out his four-game suspension. This game has a lower run total than those across the league, but I’m still taking the under.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The Angels are going to have to start rewarding Ohtani for his good outings, or they are going to lose him in free agency. He should set them up well, but someone in the lineup will have to step up to add some run support. Los Angeles lost on Opening Day as Oakland was able to score two runs late for the victory.

Pick: Angels