Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Athletics on Wednesday, April 5th

The first two games of the Cleveland Guardians’ series against the Oakland Athletics have featured a little bit of everything, and the two clubs will wrap things up with a rubber match this afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:37 p.m. ET.

The Guardians are -130 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Athletics are +110 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Guardians-Athletics picks: Wednesday, April 5th

Injury report

Guardians

Out: RP Sam Hentges (shoulder inflammation), SP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain), RP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)

Athletics

Out: SP Paul Blackburn (fingernail avulsion), C Manny Pina (left hamstring tightness), SP Daulton Jefferies (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Gaddis vs. Kyle Muller

Gaddis will make his second start of the season for the Guardians after he was inserted into the starting rotation due to McKenzie’s injury. Gaddis allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season against the Mariners. He had a 18.41 ERA in 7 1/3 innings last season.

One of the main pieces in the Athletics’ offseason trade of Sean Murphy, Muller spun five impressive innings on Opening Day in a win over the Angels. He had a 5.14 ERA in 49 career innings prior to this season, and has never faced the Guardians before.

Over/Under pick

The over is the way to go here, as neither pitcher has proven they can consistently get MLB hitters out. Gaddis has yet to allow less than four runs in any of his big league appearances, while Muller’s Opening Day start was his first scoreless appearance in nearly two years. These teams should have no problem clearing this total.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

While the Guardians are far and away better than the A’s, Oakland’s been able to force extra innings in both games of the series and were able to pick up a win yesterday. I think the Guardians offense is the difference today in a game that should feature plenty of runs.

Pick: Guardians