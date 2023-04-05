Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Nationals on Wednesday, April 5th

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season they take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in the final game of the teams’ three-game series.

The Rays are -260 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +220 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Rays-Nationals picks: Wednesday, April 5th

Injury report

Rays

Out: RP Shawn Armstrong (neck tightness), SP Shane Baz (Tommy John), SP Tyler Glasnow (left oblique strain), RP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John)

Nationals

Out: LF Corey Dickerson (calf strain), 3B Carter Kieboom (Tommy John), C Israel Pineda (right pinkie displacement), SP Stephen Strasburg (ribs), SP Cade Cavalli (UCL strain), RP Tanner Rainey (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin

A preseason Cy Young favorite, McClanahan started his season on the right foot with six scoreless innings against the Tigers on Opening Day. While McClanahan gave up some hard contact to the Tigers, his fastball looked just as electric as it had last season (it sat at 97.3 mph) and he was also able to record strikeouts with his changeup and curveball.

Corbin’s season started much like how last season ended for him, as he got rocked for seven hits and two earned runs in three innings. After having a 6.05 ERA across 62 starts in 2021 and ‘22, it looks like it’ll more of the same for Corbin this year.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the over in any start that Corbin makes until he proves otherwise. I don’t think either starter will escape today’s game unscathed, but I’m expecting Corbin to give up runs in bunches.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Rays needed a ninth-inning rally last night to pick up a win over the Nationals. They won’t need that today, as they should have no problem getting to Corbin early and cruising to a win.

Pick: Rays