Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Royals on Wednesday, April 5th

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday, April 5. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Alek Manoah (0-0, 13.50 ERA) will start his second game of the season for Toronto, while Kansas City counters with veteran Zack Greinke (0-1, 3.38 ERA).

The Blue Jays are -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +155 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Blue Jays-Royals picks: Wednesday, April 5th

Injury report

Blue Jays

N/A

Royals

Out: OF Kyle Isbel (paternity leave), OF Drew Waters (oblique), SP Daniel Lynch (rotator cuff strain)

Starting pitchers

Alek Manoah vs. Zack Greinke

Manoah got rocked in his first outing of the season. Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, he pitched only 3.1 innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits. He walked two and struck out three and will be making his second start of the year.

All things considered, Greinke pitched well on Opening Day for Kansas City. He went 5.1 innings and gave up only two earned runs on six hits. Greinke struck out four and only walked one. Despite the low number of earned runs, the Royals’ batting order couldn’t muster much help, and he took the loss.

Over/Under pick

So far, the teams have split the series with Kansas City winning 9-5 in game one and Toronto responding with a 4-1 victory in game two. I fully expect Manoah to bounce back in this start against Kansas City and that we see a result more in line with the second game with limited runs scored.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

In my thinking that Manoah rebounds, he gives Toronto the edge in this matchup. Greinke can be good, but if he doesn’t have his command working, it is going to be a long day. The Blue Jays lineup should fare better than the Royals, who have struggled early. I’m taking Toronto.

Pick: Blue Jays