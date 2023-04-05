Who won last year’s Masters Tournament?

The 87th Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National Golf Club with an 88-man field and inclement weather on the forecast. As golfers play through consistent rain and chilly temperatures this week, Scottie Scheffler will attempt to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Masters tournaments since Tiger Woods pulled off the feat in 2001 and 2002.

Scheffler won last year’s tournament with a final score of -10, three strokes ahead of runner-up Rory McIlroy. This score is somewhat deceiving, though, as Scheffler four-putted on the 18th hole on Sunday to double-bogey.

His odds to win the tournament are set at +650 at DraftKings, as are McIlroy’s. McIlroy has never won a Masters, the only thing stopping him from completing his career slam of all four majors. He has finished in the top 10 seven different times, and came closest to that coveted win with last year’s second-place finish.

Scheffler has already won two PGA TOUR elevated events in 2023, and enters in good shape to win here.