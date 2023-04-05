Tiger Woods tee times at the 2023 Masters Tournament for Round 1, 2 on Thursday, Friday

Tiger Woods returns to the 2023 Masters after playing just a single PGA TOUR event in 2023. Woods had a T45 finish at the Genesis Invitational back in February, but has been limited in the events he plays ever since his near-fatal car accident in 2021.

At last year’s Masters, which marked a sort of triumphant return from the injuries, he made the cut after shooting 71 and 74 on the first two days, and finished the tournament tied for 47th after shooting 78 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Woods has five Masters wins between 1997 and 2019, the second-most at Augusta National behind just Jack Nicklaus, and holds the record for the largest win margin at a Masters. He will play in a group with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele over the first two rounds of the tournament.

Tiger Woods tee times

Thursday, April 6: 10:18 a.m. ET

Friday, April 7: 1:24 p.m. ET