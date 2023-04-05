Who is Tiger Woods playing with in the first two rounds of the 2023 Masters?

Tiger Woods returns to golf this week to tee off at Augusta National Golf Club for the 87th Masters. The first round begins on Thursday, April 6, and Woods will be joined by Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds. He will tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday and at 1:24 p.m. ET on Friday.

Hovland has a connection with Woods after winning the five-time Masters winner’s charity golf tournament, the Hero World Challenge, in 2021 and 2022. Schauffele has had four top-20 finishes in eight starts in 2023.

They join Woods in his second Masters after nearly losing his leg in a 2021 car crash. Woods most recently won the Masters in 2019, and finished T47 last year. Schauffele was the runner-up to Woods in the 2019 Masters. Neither Hovland nor Schauffele has ever won a major tournament, though neither have turned 30 yet.