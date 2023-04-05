Who is Phil Mickelson playing with in the first two rounds of the 2023 Masters?

Phil Mickelson will return to Augusta National Golf Club this week after skipping the Masters last year in wake of controversy surrounding his comments about joining LIV Golf. Mickelson has been one of the strongest and most prominent voices among those who defected from the PGA TOUR to join the Saudi-backed LIV league.

Mickelson will tee off at 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday and at 9:12 a.m. ET on Friday with Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim in his group.

Phil Mickelson group at 2023 Masters

Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

Mickelson has won the Masters three times. Kim and Hoge have never won a major championship. Kim’s best finish at the Masters was in 2021 with a T12, and Hoge’s was in 2022 with a T39 finish.

Hoge recently finished tied for third at THE PLAYERS Championship, and Kim won the Sony Open in Hawai’i in January.