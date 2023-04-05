Who is Rory McIlroy playing with in the first two rounds of the 2023 Masters?

Rory McIlroy tees off at Augusta for the 15th time, still in search of a victory at the Masters, the fourth and final major win that would complete his career Grand Slam. He came the closest he has ever come last year, finishing in second place with a final score of -7.

McIlroy will play alongside Tom Kim and Sam Burns in the first two rounds. They will tee off at 1:48 p.m. ET on Thursday and at 10:42 a.m. ET on Friday.

Rory McIlroy group at 2023 Masters

Tom Kim, Sam Burns

Tom Kim is just 20 years old and already has two PGA TOUR wins and a Masters bid under his belt before he can legally drink in the United States. He won the Shriners Children’s Open and the Wyndham Championship in 2022.

Sam Burns is a five-time PGA TOUR winner who has never made the cut at the Masters. He most recently won the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas just two weeks ago.