Best Tiger Woods prop bets for 2023 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods returns to golf this week as he tees off at Augusta National Golf Club for the 25th time in his career. Woods has played just a single PGA TOUR event this year — the Genesis Invitational — and has been resting to prepare for majors season, beginning with the Masters. The five-time green jacket winner is still dealing with injuries and long-term damage from his 2021 car accident as well as his numerous surgeries before that, but you never count Tiger out.

Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers are viewing Woods entering the Masters, with lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods: Masters Tournament player props

To make the cut (-165)

Tiger made the cut at last year’s Masters and at this year’s Genesis Invitational against a very competitive field. The wear and tear that he goes through often doesn’t begin to show until the later rounds of tournaments, so go ahead and take him to make the cut. It is Tiger at Augusta, after all — in his many years there, he has only ever missed a single cut (1996).

Over 3.5 birdies in Round 1 (+105)

Again, Tiger has done well for himself in earlier rounds over the last few years. He made three birdies in the first round last year and four in the second round. There are few golfers as familiar with the ins and outs of the course as Woods is, so I like this one.

To finish top 30 (+110)

I’m surprised that there aren’t longer odds for this. Tiger hasn’t finished in the top 30 of a major since the 2019 U.S. Open and in the top 30 of any PGA TOUR event since 2020 — both before his accident. However, he is further along in recovery and has been prioritizing rest this year, so it would certainly be a pleasant surprise and not too much of a shock if he does end up finishing in the top 30 this week.