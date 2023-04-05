Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Khris Middleton headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, April 5

We’ve got eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on ESPN anchoring the action. Here’s the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 5

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

R.J. Barrett (illness) - available

Barrett will be back in after missing the team’s last game. The Knicks are locked into the No. 5 spot for the postseason, so there’s a chance they rest some guys for the rest of the regular season.

Trae Young (illness) - TBD

De’Andre Hunter (knee) - TBD

Hunter is likely out, while Young could come back into the mix. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray remain strong fantasy/DFS candidates as the Hawks get set to enter the play-in tournament.

OG Anunoby (injury management) - TBD

Gary Trent Jr. (back) - TBD

Trent Jr. seems unlikely to play, and the Raptors are going to be cautious with Anunoby ahead of the play-in tournament.

Jaylen Brown (back) - TBD

Robert Williams (injury management) - likely to play

Al Horford (injury management) - unlikely to play

Jayson Tatum (injury management) - TBD

Malcolm Brogdon (injury management) - TBD

Marcus Smart (pinched nerve) - TBD

Williams will likely come in and Horford will likely sit out. Brown could be back in if he’s ready to give it a go, while Tatum might get a rest. We’ll see exactly how Boston plays this after losing to the 76ers Tuesday.

Pat Connaughton (ankle) - doubtful

Grayson Allen (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss a week

Khris Middleton (injury management) - expected to play

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - TBD

Middleton should be back in, but Connaughton and Allen are both out. That likely gives Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles more run, if both suit up. The big question will be Antetokounmpo, who could use a rest day ahead of the playoffs.

Dillon Brooks (hip) - TBD

Ja Morant (injury management) - TBD

Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - TBD

Desmond Bane (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle their stars on the second night of a back-to-back. Memphis is still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the West, so there’s a good chance everyone plays in this game.

Brandon Ingram (injury management) - TBD

CJ McCollum (injury management) - TBD

Jonas Valanciunas (injury management) - TBD

Given the standings, I’d expect all three guys to play. However, the Pelicans might opt to rest one or two on the second night of a back-to-back.

Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD

De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD

Malik Monk (leg) - TBD

The Kings have clinched a playoff spot and the Pacific division, so there’s a strong chance they rest some guys as the regular season winds down.

Luka Doncic (injury management) - plans to play

Kyrie Irving (injury management) - probable

There were talks of the Mavericks shutting things down, but the team is still just one game back of a play-in spot. Doncic is adamant he’s playing, while Irving seems a bit more prone to mailing it in. We’ll likely see both guys out there for Dallas.

Anthony Davis (foot) - TBD

LeBron James (foot) - TBD

D’Angelo Russell (foot) - TBD

Austin Reaves (shoulder) - TBD

Russell and James seem most likely to sit here on the second night of a back-to-back. Reaves was available to return Tuesday, so he should be good. Davis is likely going to be listed as questionable initially but is likely to play.

Eric Gordon (hip) - questionable

Marcus Morris (back) - questionable

Terance Mann and Norman Powell will have bigger roles if Gordon or Morris sit. Gordon sitting would have more of a benefit offensively, but Morris sitting will give both Mann and Powell additional minutes.