Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Khris Middleton headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, April 5

We’ve got eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, with a doubleheader on ESPN anchoring the action. Here’s the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 5
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers
R.J. Barrett (illness) - available
Barrett will be back in after missing the team’s last game. The Knicks are locked into the No. 5 spot for the postseason, so there’s a chance they rest some guys for the rest of the regular season.
Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young (illness) - TBD
De’Andre Hunter (knee) - TBD
Hunter is likely out, while Young could come back into the mix. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray remain strong fantasy/DFS candidates as the Hawks get set to enter the play-in tournament.
Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics
OG Anunoby (injury management) - TBD
Gary Trent Jr. (back) - TBD
Trent Jr. seems unlikely to play, and the Raptors are going to be cautious with Anunoby ahead of the play-in tournament.
Jaylen Brown (back) - TBD
Robert Williams (injury management) - likely to play
Al Horford (injury management) - unlikely to play
Jayson Tatum (injury management) - TBD
Malcolm Brogdon (injury management) - TBD
Marcus Smart (pinched nerve) - TBD
Williams will likely come in and Horford will likely sit out. Brown could be back in if he’s ready to give it a go, while Tatum might get a rest. We’ll see exactly how Boston plays this after losing to the 76ers Tuesday.
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Pat Connaughton (ankle) - doubtful
Grayson Allen (ankle) - OUT, expected to miss a week
Khris Middleton (injury management) - expected to play
Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - TBD
Middleton should be back in, but Connaughton and Allen are both out. That likely gives Jae Crowder and Joe Ingles more run, if both suit up. The big question will be Antetokounmpo, who could use a rest day ahead of the playoffs.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Dillon Brooks (hip) - TBD
Ja Morant (injury management) - TBD
Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - TBD
Desmond Bane (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle their stars on the second night of a back-to-back. Memphis is still in the race for the No. 1 seed in the West, so there’s a good chance everyone plays in this game.
Brandon Ingram (injury management) - TBD
CJ McCollum (injury management) - TBD
Jonas Valanciunas (injury management) - TBD
Given the standings, I’d expect all three guys to play. However, the Pelicans might opt to rest one or two on the second night of a back-to-back.
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
Domantas Sabonis (injury management) - TBD
De’Aaron Fox (injury management) - TBD
Malik Monk (leg) - TBD
The Kings have clinched a playoff spot and the Pacific division, so there’s a strong chance they rest some guys as the regular season winds down.
Luka Doncic (injury management) - plans to play
Kyrie Irving (injury management) - probable
There were talks of the Mavericks shutting things down, but the team is still just one game back of a play-in spot. Doncic is adamant he’s playing, while Irving seems a bit more prone to mailing it in. We’ll likely see both guys out there for Dallas.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Anthony Davis (foot) - TBD
LeBron James (foot) - TBD
D’Angelo Russell (foot) - TBD
Austin Reaves (shoulder) - TBD
Russell and James seem most likely to sit here on the second night of a back-to-back. Reaves was available to return Tuesday, so he should be good. Davis is likely going to be listed as questionable initially but is likely to play.
Eric Gordon (hip) - questionable
Marcus Morris (back) - questionable
Terance Mann and Norman Powell will have bigger roles if Gordon or Morris sit. Gordon sitting would have more of a benefit offensively, but Morris sitting will give both Mann and Powell additional minutes.