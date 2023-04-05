Pick on the Moneyline for Cubs-Reds on April 5

After a strong second half to the 2022 season that saw the Chicago Cubs go 39-31 after the All-Star Break last season, the team is looking to use that momentum for a big 2023 season as they face the Cincinnati Reds on the road on Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds (-115, 8)

Since joining the Cubs prior to start of the 2022 season, Wednesday’s starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been one of the best pitchers in the league away from home, posting a 2.06 ERA with 0.7 home runs and 1.7 walks per nine innings.

Despite those solid road outputs, the Cubs went 5-8 in Stroman’s road starts last offseason, but signed help in the offseason to prevent a repeat.

The acquisition of All-Stars Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson should fortify a lineup that was 23rd among MLB teams in road batting average at .229

The Cubs also improved a bullpen that was 21st in ERA last season with veterans Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger coming in after both posted sub-3.40 ERAs a season ago.

The Reds did little to aid a bullpen that was 28th in ERA a season ago and will look to young starting pitcher Hunter Greene to bounce back from allowing three runs, three walks, and eight hits in 3.1 innings in his season debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day. Overall, Greene has a 4.88 ERA with 1.9 home runs and 3.9 walks per nine innings allowed.

For as much of a hitter’s park as Great American Ballpark is, the Reds roster does not have a single player that had more than 12 home runs last season.

With the Reds lineup lacking power coupled with Stroman’s road excellence, the Cubs will leave Cincinnati with a win on Wednesday.

The Play: Cubs -105