Odds to win 2023 Masters heading into first round

Scottie Scheffler has taken a solo lead atop the odds board to win the Masters at +650, with Rory McIlroy falling behind to +750 after spending much of the week tied at the top. As last year’s winner and runner-up and two of the three top-ranked golfers in the OWGR, this should come as no surprise.
Jon Rahm fills out the top three at +850, and then there is a massive jump to the rest of the field. Tony Finau clocks in at +1800 alongside Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay is installed at +2000. Tiger Woods is now at +9000 to win.
The 87th Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, and will run through Sunday, April 9.
Here are the odds to win the 2023 Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5:
2023 Masters Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|+150
|−150
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|+165
|−125
|Jon Rahm
|+850
|+200
|−110
|Tony Finau
|+1800
|+400
|+180
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|+360
|+170
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2000
|+360
|+165
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Jason Day
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Dustin Johnson
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|+450
|+200
|Max Homa
|+2800
|+550
|+250
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|+500
|+220
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+600
|+275
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|+550
|+260
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Will Zalatoris
|+4500
|+750
|+320
|Viktor Hovland
|+4500
|+700
|+300
|Sung-Jae Im
|+4500
|+700
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|+900
|+360
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|+750
|+320
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|+1000
|+400
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+5000
|+900
|+360
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5500
|+1100
|+400
|Shane Lowry
|+5500
|+1000
|+400
|Joaquin Niemann
|+5500
|+1000
|+400
|Min Woo Lee
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+8000
|+1200
|+500
|Mito Pereira
|+8000
|+1400
|+550
|Tiger Woods
|+9000
|+1400
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Joohyung Kim
|+9000
|+1600
|+600
|Keith Mitchell
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Adam Scott
|+10000
|+1800
|+700
|Tom Hoge
|+11000
|+2000
|+750
|Talor Gooch
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+11000
|+2200
|+850
|Abraham Ancer
|+11000
|+2000
|+800
|Sahith Theegala
|+12000
|+2000
|+750
|Keegan Bradley
|+12000
|+2000
|+750
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Russell Henley
|+13000
|+2200
|+850
|Danny Willett
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Kurt Kitayama
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Chris Kirk
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Sergio Garcia
|+15000
|+2800
|+1000
|Seamus Power
|+15000
|+2200
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+18000
|+3000
|+1100
|Taylor Moore
|+18000
|+3500
|+1100
|Harold Varner III
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Gary Woodland
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Billy Horschel
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ryan Fox
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Alex Noren
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Jason Kokrak
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Harris English
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Bubba Watson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Sepp Straka
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Kevin Na
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|K.H.Lee
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Francesco Molinari
|+30000
|+5500
|+1800
|Cameron Champ
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Adrian Meronk
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Gordon Sargent
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|+4500
|+1400
|Phil Mickelson
|+35000
|+5000
|+2000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+35000
|+5500
|+1800
|Scott Stallings
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Kevin Kisner
|+50000
|+9000
|+2800
|Zach Johnson
|+60000
|+10000
|+3000
|Kazuki Higa
|+60000
|+9000
|+2800
|Bernhard Langer
|+100000
|+15000
|+4500
|Sam Bennett
|+100000
|+20000
|+5500
|Fred Couples
|+150000
|+30000
|+7500
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|Vijay Singh
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Mike Weir
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Harrison Crowe
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Ben Carr
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Sandy Lyle
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Larry Mize
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Matthew McClean
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000