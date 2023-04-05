Odds to win 2023 Masters heading into first round

Scottie Scheffler has taken a solo lead atop the odds board to win the Masters at +650, with Rory McIlroy falling behind to +750 after spending much of the week tied at the top. As last year’s winner and runner-up and two of the three top-ranked golfers in the OWGR, this should come as no surprise.

Jon Rahm fills out the top three at +850, and then there is a massive jump to the rest of the field. Tony Finau clocks in at +1800 alongside Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay is installed at +2000. Tiger Woods is now at +9000 to win.

The 87th Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, and will run through Sunday, April 9.

Here are the odds to win the 2023 Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5: