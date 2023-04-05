 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds to win 2023 Masters heading into first round

We take a look at the updated odds for the Masters.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay walk off the 18th tee during practice for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler has taken a solo lead atop the odds board to win the Masters at +650, with Rory McIlroy falling behind to +750 after spending much of the week tied at the top. As last year’s winner and runner-up and two of the three top-ranked golfers in the OWGR, this should come as no surprise.

Jon Rahm fills out the top three at +850, and then there is a massive jump to the rest of the field. Tony Finau clocks in at +1800 alongside Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay is installed at +2000. Tiger Woods is now at +9000 to win.

The 87th Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, and will run through Sunday, April 9.

Here are the odds to win the 2023 Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5:

2023 Masters Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +650 +150 −150
Rory McIlroy +750 +165 −125
Jon Rahm +850 +200 −110
Tony Finau +1800 +400 +180
Jordan Spieth +1800 +360 +170
Patrick Cantlay +2000 +360 +165
Justin Thomas +2200 +450 +200
Jason Day +2200 +450 +210
Dustin Johnson +2200 +450 +210
Xander Schauffele +2500 +450 +200
Max Homa +2800 +550 +250
Collin Morikawa +2800 +500 +220
Cameron Young +3500 +600 +275
Cameron Smith +3500 +550 +260
Brooks Koepka +4000 +850 +360
Will Zalatoris +4500 +750 +320
Viktor Hovland +4500 +700 +300
Sung-Jae Im +4500 +700 +300
Sam Burns +4500 +900 +360
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 +750 +320
Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +1000 +400
Matthew Fitzpatrick +5000 +900 +360
Justin Rose +5000 +900 +400
Corey Conners +5000 +900 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +5500 +1100 +400
Shane Lowry +5500 +1000 +400
Joaquin Niemann +5500 +1000 +400
Min Woo Lee +6000 +1200 +500
Patrick Reed +8000 +1200 +500
Mito Pereira +8000 +1400 +550
Tiger Woods +9000 +1400 +600
Si Woo Kim +9000 +1600 +650
Joohyung Kim +9000 +1600 +600
Keith Mitchell +9000 +1600 +650
Adam Scott +10000 +1800 +700
Tom Hoge +11000 +2000 +750
Talor Gooch +11000 +2000 +800
Louis Oosthuizen +11000 +2000 +800
Bryson DeChambeau +11000 +2200 +850
Abraham Ancer +11000 +2000 +800
Sahith Theegala +12000 +2000 +750
Keegan Bradley +12000 +2000 +750
Thomas Pieters +13000 +2200 +900
Russell Henley +13000 +2200 +850
Danny Willett +13000 +2500 +900
Kurt Kitayama +13000 +2200 +900
Chris Kirk +13000 +2200 +900
Sergio Garcia +15000 +2800 +1000
Seamus Power +15000 +2200 +900
Brian Harman +18000 +3000 +1100
Taylor Moore +18000 +3500 +1100
Harold Varner III +20000 +3500 +1200
Gary Woodland +20000 +3500 +1200
Billy Horschel +20000 +3500 +1200
Ryan Fox +20000 +3500 +1200
Alex Noren +20000 +3500 +1200
Jason Kokrak +25000 +3500 +1200
Harris English +25000 +3500 +1200
Bubba Watson +25000 +4000 +1400
J.T. Poston +25000 +4000 +1400
Sepp Straka +30000 +5000 +1800
Mackenzie Hughes +30000 +5500 +1800
Kevin Na +30000 +4500 +1600
K.H.Lee +30000 +4500 +1600
Francesco Molinari +30000 +5500 +1800
Cameron Champ +30000 +4500 +1600
Adrian Meronk +30000 +4500 +1600
Gordon Sargent +30000 +5000 +1800
Adam Svensson +30000 +4500 +1400
Phil Mickelson +35000 +5000 +2000
Charl Schwartzel +35000 +5500 +1800
Scott Stallings +35000 +6000 +2000
Kevin Kisner +50000 +9000 +2800
Zach Johnson +60000 +10000 +3000
Kazuki Higa +60000 +9000 +2800
Bernhard Langer +100000 +15000 +4500
Sam Bennett +100000 +20000 +5500
Fred Couples +150000 +30000 +7500
Aldrich Potgieter +200000 +30000 +8000
Vijay Singh +250000 +40000 +13000
Mike Weir +250000 +40000 +13000
Harrison Crowe +250000 +40000 +18000
Ben Carr +250000 +40000 +13000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +250000 +40000 +20000
Sandy Lyle +500000 +50000 +40000
Larry Mize +500000 +50000 +40000
Jose Maria Olazabal +500000 +50000 +40000
Matthew McClean +500000 +50000 +35000

