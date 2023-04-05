 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox place Eloy Jimenez on injured list with hamstring injury

We’ve got the latest updates for Eloy Jimenez and when he’ll return to the White Sox lineup in 2023.

By Chris Landers
Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the fourth inning during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced on Wednesday that slugger Eloy Jimenez is headed to the 10-day IL with what the team is calling a “low-grade” hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to April 4th, which means that the earliest Jimenez could return to action is next weekend — although James Fegan of The Athletic reports that a timetable of two to three weeks is more likely.

It marks yet another health setback for Jimenez, a former top prospect who’s flashed immense talent but who appeared in just 194 total games from 2020-2022. He appeared to put his injuries behind him entering the 2023 season, and gaudy numbers in Spring Training — combined with the team’s commitment to playing him less in the outfield and more at DH in an effort to keep him healthy — had White Sox fans hoping that this would be the year the 26-year-old would finally put it all together.

Chicago recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jimenez’s place.

