White Sox place Eloy Jimenez on injured list with hamstring injury

The Chicago White Sox announced on Wednesday that slugger Eloy Jimenez is headed to the 10-day IL with what the team is calling a “low-grade” hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to April 4th, which means that the earliest Jimenez could return to action is next weekend — although James Fegan of The Athletic reports that a timetable of two to three weeks is more likely.

It marks yet another health setback for Jimenez, a former top prospect who’s flashed immense talent but who appeared in just 194 total games from 2020-2022. He appeared to put his injuries behind him entering the 2023 season, and gaudy numbers in Spring Training — combined with the team’s commitment to playing him less in the outfield and more at DH in an effort to keep him healthy — had White Sox fans hoping that this would be the year the 26-year-old would finally put it all together.

Chicago recalled Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jimenez’s place.