NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Wednesday, April 5

Most of the playoff field in the Eastern Conference is set as we head into Wednesday’s NBA slate but seedings are still up in the air. The Western Conference field is still undetermined but some teams at the top of the standings can lock up seeds. Here are the clinching scenarios for Wednesday’s games in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks can lock up the No. 1 seed in the East and the best overall record in the league with a win or a Boston loss. The Celtics are locked into the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bucks win. If the Celtics win, the 76ers are locked into the No. 3 seed.

Further down the East standings, the Hawks are locked into a play-in spot with a loss, a Nets loss or a Raptors loss. The Heat would clinch the division with an Atlanta loss.

In the West, the Denver Nuggets can clinch the No. 1 seed with a Grizzlies loss. The Sacramento Kings, who have successfully ended a 16-year postseason drought, can get the No. 3 seed with a loss and a Grizzlies win.