Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm leaves game early after getting injured during a slide [VIDEO]

Miami Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm left the game against the Minnesota Twins early after getting injured during a slide into second base. Chisholm was trying to steal second but left first a little early, and Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez was able to step off and get him at second base, where Chisholm picked up the injury on his head-first slide. He left the field because he was out but was also removed from the lineup and replaced by Bryan De La Cruz.

This doesn’t look good for Marlins star Jazz Chisholm. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/KY1mnKppVf — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 5, 2023

Check back here for more updates as information becomes available, but things certainly don’t look good.

The 25-year-old Chisholm was moved from second to centerfield this season. While the change to the outfield hasn’t been much of an issue, he hasn’t really taken off at the plate. He went into Wednesday’s game 3 for 20 on the year with a single, double and solo home run in six games. Chisholm had singled to begin the home half of the first inning but then was caught stealing and injured prior to a home run by Jorge Soler to put Miami up 1-0.