Fantasy baseball impact of Jazz Chisholm’s injury

The injury bug claimed another high-profile victim on Wednesday, as dynamic Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm was forced to leave the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins after diving head-first into second base.

This doesn’t look good for Marlins star Jazz Chisholm. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/KY1mnKppVf — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 5, 2023

Fantasy impact

The team announced that Chisholm was diagnosed with a stinger in his right shoulder, and he’s officially listed as day-to-day. Still, it’s conceivable that the star outfielder could warrant at least a brief stint on the injured list, so fantasy managers will want to be prepared to find possible replacements at either the middle infield or outfield spots.

Ha-Seong Kim, Padres — Kim seems to have a clear path to regular playing time even after Fernando Tatis Jr.’s eventual return thanks to his hot start to the season, and he could provide 15/15 upside with a solid average.

Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees — Cabrera carries MI/OF eligibility like Chisholm, and Aaron Hicks’ continued struggles have cleared the way for consistent at-bats in a powerful Yankees lineup. Even when Harrison Bader returns, his versatility (and New York’s many injury risks) should give him plenty of playing time, and he could be among MLB’s more surprising 20-homer hitters this year.

Bryan de la Cruz, Marlins — de la Cruz replaced Chisholm in the outfield, and he flashed some intriguing hit and power skills down the stretch last year (albeit without Chisholm’s ability to steal bases). There’s .270+, 20+ homer upside here if it all clicks, and an increase in playing time could be exactly what he needs to carve out an everyday role in Miami’s crowded outfield.

Seth Brown, Athletics — Brown certainly isn’t the burner that Chisholm is, but he swiped a surprising 11 bags last season and he already has one steal so far in 2023. It all pairs with legitimate 30-homer power, although he’ll hurt you a bit in the average category.

Jose Siri, Rays — Squint hard enough and you can convince yourself that Siri is a bargain-bin version of Chisholm as a hyper-athletic, swing-first outfielder with immense power/speed potential. He’s been scorching to start the year, hitting .333 with two homers and a steal, and it appears he’s earned regular playing time in Tampa. His strikeout rate means the average will come back to Earth, but his ceiling is as high as anyone.