Star Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz was forced to leave the team’s game against the Red Sox on Wednesday, April 5th following a scary collision with Rafael Devers. Cruz initially remained in the game but was later removed.

They were checking out the area around Oneil's left eye. https://t.co/se9xiOYsmv — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 5, 2023

The team has yet to offer an update on Cruz’s status.