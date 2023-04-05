Lionel Messi transfer rumors: Al Hilal submit official bid for €400 million per year to PSG star

Saudi Arabia football club Al Hilal have submitted an official bid for the services of Lionel Messi, with a salary of €400 million per year according to Fabrizio Romano. Messi, who is reportedly set to end his stint with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, still wants to continue playing in Europe per Romano.

Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.



◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.



◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.



◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Messi’s future, with a move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami also being reported. Messi would obviously be sacrificing a lot of money should he opt to continue playing in Europe, but he’s at the stage of his career where finances are not a problem. Messi has lived a relatively quiet lifestyle despite his substantial career earnings, so it’s going to take a lot to push him to leave Europe’s soccer scene. The Saudi Arabia league, having already landed Cristiano Ronaldo, will certainly make a compelling offer.

Barcelona are reportedly also in the running, although they are waiting on financial fair play rulings before determining what they can offer. Ironically it was financial fair play which forced Messi out of Barcelona, the only club he had ever suited up for at that point. Messi is definitely indebted to Barca, and the club to him. There will be a reunion at some point.

What seems certain is Messi is leaving PSG at the end of the summer. The French club has been bounced from the Champions League twice during his tenure, so it seems like time to move on.