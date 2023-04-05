Khris Middleton OUT for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Bulls with knee soreness

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Khris Middleton is out for the rest of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with knee soreness. The Bucks have been managing this injury all season for Middleton, who was rested for Tuesday’s game so he could play in the second part of the back-to-back set. That obviously did not go as planned.

Khris Middleton will NOT return to tonight’s game with right knee soreness. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 6, 2023

Middleton has been dealing with some sort of knee issue ever since he suffered the injury in the playoffs last year, ironically, in the first round against these very Bulls. The Bucks have routinely sat Middleton on back-to-backs, even holding him out for a few weeks during the middle of the season so he could recover. The goal was to avoid this type of scenario in the postseason.

The Bucks are unlikely to play Middleton the rest of the regular season, largely because they know how important he is for their title hopes. The problem now is the lack of wing depth, especially with Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen both sidelined with ankle injuries. Look for Jae Crowder, Jevon Carter and Joe Ingles to have bigger roles in this offense.