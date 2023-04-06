Berckmans Place: What is it, and how do you get there? Behind the VIP area at The Masters 2023

Those who won a ticket to one of the most exclusive events in sports and are headed to Augusta National Golf Club this week can count themselves among a lucky few. But there is an even smaller, more exclusive spot on the grounds of Augusta known as Berckmans Place — a multilevel VIP section behind the fifth fairway that features air conditioning, restaurants, and complimentary food and beverages. (Still no cell phones allowed, though!)

The private club also features full-size replicas of the 7th, 14th and 16th greens at Augusta — greens that golfers around the world dream of playing at the exclusive club — with high-end putters available at members’ leisure.

This experience along with the week-long Masters pass that accompanies it all adds up to the price of $6000. These VIP tickets are available for purchase for a very select group, and are not distributed amongst the public. Only Masters sponsors and members can buy tickets, and even those who fall into that group aren’t guaranteed a spot.

Berckmans opened back in 2013 for those who needed one of the most exclusive events in sports to feel even more exclusive. It also has its own gift shop — a big deal at Augusta, where Masters gear is not available online and is sold only in the pro shop on the grounds, which can draw long lines of patrons.

The themes of the spaces inside are true to the history of the club and the tournament, such as Ike’s — named for former President and Au­gus­ta National member Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mackenzie’s is a Scottish restaurant and bar inside Berckmans named after course designer Alister Mackenzie.

The Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6.