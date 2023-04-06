Santa Anita Derby 2023: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Kentucky Derby preview

The 2023 Santa Anita Derby will be held Saturday, April 8 at Santa Anita Park in Santa Anita, California. Since 1935 the Santa Anita Derby has been the gateway from the west coast to the Kentucky Derby and over time it’s proven to produce many of the top contenders during the Triple Crown Season.

In 2017 Justify won the Santa Anita Derby and then went on to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. In 2014 California Chrome won this race before taking the Kentucky Derby and Preakness States. In 2012 it was I’ll Have Another that accomplished the same feat of winning the first two legs of the Crown. This races rich history of producing Derby winners goes all the way back to Sunday Silence in 1989 and Winning Colors in 1988, who is just one of three fillies to win the Kentucky Derby.

In this race Geaux Rocket Ride is the one colt that sticks out. So much of its success depends on the start, but that 3 post position is absolutely perfect for this 1 1/8 mile track. This feels like a favorites race with a favorable track and good post positioons throughout. Low Expectations might get the honor of setting the early pace, but by the 1⁄ 2 mile mark it’s going to be Geaux Rocket Ride, Practical Move and National Treasure starting to break away from the field. Right now Geaux Rocket Ride feels like the best option for the top of a ticket.

2023 Santa Anita Derby post positions with morning line