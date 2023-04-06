Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Golden Boy Promotions is back with a Thursday Fight Night Show on DAZN on April 6. It’s not a sizable card, but the main event should offer a fair bit of action. Angel Acosta and Angelino Cordova face off in a flyweight bout as Acosta works his way back from a shoulder injury.

How to watch Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova

The main card is scheduled to get started at 9 p.m. ET. With four fights on the card, we can expect Acosta and Cordova to hit the ring in the 11 p.m. hour.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $224.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Acosta enters the bout with a 23-3 record with 22 KOs. Two of his three losses came via stoppage, so there’s a good chance we could see some fireworks in this bout. He knocked out Janiel Rivera in the first round of a junior bantamweight bout, but is moving back down to flyweight for this bout. He injured his left shoulder and has been inactive since, but is making his return. Prior to the Rivera bout, he was stopped in the fourth round of a WBO flyweight title fight against Junto Nakatani. He held the WBO’s junior flyweight title from December 2017 until a knockout loss to Elwin Soto in June 2019.

Cordova (17-0-1) is fighting outside of his native Venezuela for the second straight fight after opening his career with 16 straight bouts in front of relatively friendly audiences. Last June, he claimed a split decision against Axel Aragon Vega at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. He has 12 knockouts to his credit.

Fighter odds

Acosta is a -320 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Cordova is a +235 underdog.

Full card for Angel Acosta vs. Angelino Cordova