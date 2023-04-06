Full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters

The 87th Masters continues into Round 2 on Friday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. Inclement weather is expected to roll through on Friday as temperatures drop. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, each at +700 heading into the week.
There will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, where the top 50 players plus ties will make it to the weekend, which will bring more rain and dropping temperatures. The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Masters on Friday.
The Masters 2023 second round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfers
|8 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
|8:12 a.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter
|8:24 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
|8:36 a.m.
|Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr
|8:48 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
|9 a.m.
|Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee
|9:12 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
|9:24 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
|9:36 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent
|9:48 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
|10:06 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
|10:18 a.m.
|Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
|10:30 a.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
|10:42 a.m.
|Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
|10:54 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
|11:06 a.m.
|Mike Weir, Kevin Na
|11:18 a.m.
|Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean
|11:30 a.m.
|Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
|11:42 a.m.
|Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
|11:54 a.m.
|Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
|12:12 p.m.
|Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe
|12:24 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
|12:36 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
|12:48 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
|1 p.m.
|Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira
|1:12 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
|1:24 p.m.
|Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
|1:36 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
|1:48 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
|2 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im