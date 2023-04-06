Full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters

The 87th Masters continues into Round 2 on Friday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. Inclement weather is expected to roll through on Friday as temperatures drop. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, each at +700 heading into the week.

There will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, where the top 50 players plus ties will make it to the weekend, which will bring more rain and dropping temperatures. The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Masters on Friday.