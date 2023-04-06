 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of The Masters

The Masters tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday from Augusta National. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Preview Day 1 Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The 87th Masters continues into Round 2 on Friday, April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. Inclement weather is expected to roll through on Friday as temperatures drop. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy sit atop the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook, each at +700 heading into the week.

There will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday, where the top 50 players plus ties will make it to the weekend, which will bring more rain and dropping temperatures. The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Masters on Friday.

The Masters 2023 second round tee times

Time (ET) Golfers
8 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
8:12 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter
8:24 a.m. J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
8:36 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr
8:48 a.m. Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
9 a.m. Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, K.H. Lee
9:12 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
9:24 a.m. Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
9:36 a.m. Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent
9:48 a.m. Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
10:06 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
10:18 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
10:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
10:42 a.m. Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
10:54 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
11:06 a.m. Mike Weir, Kevin Na
11:18 a.m. Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean
11:30 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
11:42 a.m. Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
11:54 a.m. Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
12:12 p.m. Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe
12:24 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
12:36 p.m. Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
12:48 p.m. Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
1 p.m. Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira
1:12 p.m. Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
1:24 p.m. Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
1:48 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
2 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

