How to watch the 2023 Masters Tournament via live online stream

The 87th Masters Tournament tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, and runs through Sunday, April 9 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. The field includes most of the biggest names in the sport, hailing from LIV Golf and the PGA TOUR.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with his odds set at +650, with last year’s runner-up, Rory McIlroy, just behind at +750. Tiger Woods will also join the field.

Below is a look at the 2023 Masters coverage schedule. All times are Eastern.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Round 1 Featured Groups

10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:42 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

1:36 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

ESPN

General coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

CBS

General Coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. (Saturday)

General Coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. (Sunday)