What are Tiger Woods’ odds of making the cut at 2023 Masters?

The 87th Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6. The 88-man field might be headlined with the world’s top golfers today, but no one draws interest quite like five-time winner Tiger Woods.

Woods made a triumphant return to glory back in 2019 and was able to play all 72 holes and make the cut in 2022 following his recovery from a life-threatening car accident. He has slowed down his schedule significantly and has only played in a single tournament thus far in 2023, but he will add his name to the Masters' field.

Let’s take a look at his odds of making the cut this year at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tiger Woods cut odds

To make the cut: -180

To miss the cut: +185

Tiger Woods Masters cut history

Tiger Woods has played in 24 Masters tournaments and has won five of them. He has finished in the top five 12 times, in the top 20 17 times, and he has made the cut 23 out of the 24 times he has played.

Woods made the cut in his first Masters in 1995 as the U.S. Amateur champion, but he missed the cut the following year in 1996 — the only time that has ever happened at Augusta. He shot a 75-75 on Thursday and Friday and didn’t play through the weekend. The next year, he came back not only to win but to shoot a 270, breaking Jack Nicklaus’ course record and winning by 12 strokes over the runner-up. No golfer has ever matched that record, including Woods himself. He was just 21 years old.

Perhaps his most surprising and meaningful weekend at Augusta was just last year, as Woods returned following a car accident in which he nearly lost a leg and finished the tournament tied for 47th after shooting 71-74-78-78.